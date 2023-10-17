How to Watch Fullmetal Alchemist (2017) on Netflix

The Japanese science fantasy action film Fullmetal Alchemist (2017), based on Hiromu Arakawa’s manga series of the same name, is now available to watch on Netflix. Directed Fumihiko Sori, the film follows the story of Edward Elric and his younger brother Alphonse as they search for a cure for their conditions in the country of Amestris.

When they were children, Edward and Alphonse attempted to bring their deceased mother back to life using the forbidden practice of Human Transmutation. However, the attempt fails, and Edward loses his right arm while Alphonse’s soul is placed in an empty suit of armor. Years later, the brothers become alchemists and work for the state in their pursuit of the Philosopher’s Stone, hoping to undo their past mistakes.

The film features a talented cast, including Ryosuke Yamada as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi as Alphonse Elric, Tsubasa Honda as Winry Rockbell, Dean Fujioka as Roy Mustang, Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye, Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes, Natsuki Harada as Gracia Hughes, Natsuna Watanabe as Maria Ross, Jun Kunimura as Tim Marcoh, and Kanata Hongō as Envy.

The synopsis of Fullmetal Alchemist (2017) reads: “Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric attempt the forbidden technique of human transmutation and suffer the consequences.”

Note: The availability of streaming services listed here may change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

