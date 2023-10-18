Netflix Releases Trailer for Documentary on Sylvester Stallone

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming documentary feature “Sly,” which revolves around the life and career of actor Sylvester Stallone. Directed filmmaker Thom Zimny, known for “Springsteen on Broadway,” the film chronicles the cinematic journey of the Oscar nominee who has excelled in various roles as an actor, writer, director, and producer.

The documentary has already been screened at fall festivals and has received positive reviews from critics. It offers an intimate perspective on Stallone’s five-decade-long career, highlighting his iconic characters and franchises, including “Rocky” and “Rambo.”

Stallone has recently bid farewell to some of his long-standing franchises, with Rocky Balboa and John Rambo having their swan songs. “Sly” follows the success of Netflix’s previous three-part docuseries, “Arnold,” which explored the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The highly-anticipated documentary will premiere on Netflix on November 3rd, allowing audiences to delve into Stallone’s inspirational journey as an underdog and explore the enduring legacy of the characters he has brought to life on the silver screen.

