Netflix Debuts Trailer for “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” Anime Series

Netflix has released the full trailer for its upcoming anime series, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” based on the popular graphic novels Bryan Lee O’Malley. The trailer made its debut during a panel at New York Comic Con, where it was also confirmed that Julian Cihi would voice the Katayanagi Twins.

The eight-episode series combines elements from the original comics and Edgar Wright’s 2010 live-action film adaptation, presenting an expanded narrative and a fresh perspective on the material. Wright and O’Malley are both executive producers, with O’Malley also serving as the writer and showrunner alongside executive producer BenDavid Grabinski.

The entire cast of the live-action film is returning to lend their voices to their respective characters, including Michael Cera as Scott and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona. Other returning cast members include Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mae Whitman, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill, Mark Webber, and more.

The series will be directed animator Abel Góngora, with Michael Bacall (co-writer of the film) serving as an executive producer. The acclaimed anime studio Science SARU is in charge of the series’ animation. Joseph Trapanese will compose the music, and Anamanaguchi will provide songs for the show.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is set to premiere on Netflix on November 17th.

