An Intimate Portrait of Motherhood: A Fresh Look at “Full Time” on Amazon Prime Video

The film “Full Time,” directed Eric Gravel, offers a poignant and realistic portrayal of the struggles faced single mothers. At the center of the story is Julie, a single mother living with her two children in a suburb of Paris. The film delves into the daily challenges Julie faces as she navigates her demanding job as a chambermaid in a luxurious hotel, her financial struggles, and the fight to receive the support she deserves from her ex-husband.

However, amidst these hardships, Julie’s life takes a positive turn when she secures a job interview at a marketing firm. The interview presents a glimmer of hope for Julie, who sees it as an opportunity to provide a better life for her children. To attend the interview discreetly, Julie must keep it a secret from her current supervisor, adding another layer of tension to her already complicated life.

The film beautifully captures the essence of motherhood and the lengths a mother goes to provide for her children. Laure Calamy delivers a powerful and heartfelt performance as Julie, portraying the complexities and vulnerabilities of a single mother with authenticity and nuance. The supporting cast, including Anne Suarez, Nolan Arizmendi, Agatha Dronne, Genevieve Mnich, Cyril Guei, and Lucie Gallo, also deliver compelling performances that contribute to the film’s emotional depth.

“Full Time” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, making it accessible to a wide audience. To watch the film, simply create an Amazon Prime Video account and select one of the membership plans offered the streaming platform. Amazon Prime membership provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products in addition to access to Prime Video. However, it is also possible to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

