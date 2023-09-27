How to Watch the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023-2024 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs have made some key moves in the off-season, and fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming NBA season. With the addition of Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft, the team has gained new momentum and is ready to redeem themselves after a challenging previous season. But the question on everyone’s minds is: how can fans watch the Spurs this season?

The Spurs recently released their television broadcast schedule for the 2023-2024 season. Most of their games will be broadcasted Bally Sports Southwest, despite their parent company declaring bankruptcy earlier this year. In addition to Bally Sports Southwest, KENS 5 and CW35 will also air some of the Spurs’ games.

Fans can also catch the Spurs in 19 nationally televised matchups on TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. Access to these stations is available with cable subscriptions to Spectrum, DirecTV, Grande, DISH Network, or AT&T U-verse.

For those who have cut the cord and no longer have cable, there are still ways to stream the games. Subscriptions to streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu TV, YouTube TV, or Bally Sports+ will allow fans to stream the games. However, it is important to note that local blackouts may affect the availability of some matchups.

Additionally, HBO Max will be launching a Bleacher Report Sports Add-On starting on October 5th. This package includes 65 NBA games and All-Star Weekend, and it will be free until February 29th. After the promotion ends, fans can subscribe to the add-on for $9.99 a month.

If you’re a die-hard Spurs fan who doesn’t want to miss a single game, NBA League Pass offers a paid subscription that allows you to watch all of the team’s games. The single-team package costs $89.99 for the season. However, please note that local blackouts based on the affiliate station in your area may restrict streaming access, and nationally televised games are not included.

With all of these options, fans have plenty of ways to watch the San Antonio Spurs in the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season. Whether it’s through cable, streaming services, or NBA League Pass, there are options to suit every fan’s preferences and ensure that no game is missed.

