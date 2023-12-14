New Research Shows Surprising Support for Trump Among Celebrities

A recently conducted study has revealed that despite his alleged disdain for Hollywood, former President Donald Trump actually has a significant number of celebrity fans. The study, which surveyed a diverse range of celebrities, found that many of them are planning to vote for Trump over President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

One of the most surprising findings of the study was that football star Brett Favre, who previously endorsed Trump during his second presidential run in 2020, continues to support the former president. Favre praised Trump’s non-political approach and stated that America was in better shape during Trump’s presidency.

Actor Dennis Quaid, known for his role in the Reagan era, also expressed his admiration for Trump. Quaid commended Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and described the travel ban as a great idea.

Another celebrity supporter is James Woods, who initially backed Carly Fiorina in the 2016 Republican primaries but later became an ardent supporter of Trump. Woods referred to Trump as the voice of the American people and criticized news outlets that scrutinized the former president.

Country singer Jason Aldean was also revealed to be a supporter of Trump. In a recent interview, Aldean stated that it wouldn’t hurt his feelings if Trump secured the Republican nomination for 2024.

Notably, actor Jim Caviezel, known for his role as Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ,” compared Trump to the biblical figure King David and proclaimed that Trump has been chosen God.

Lastly, actor Jon Voight, who was once a liberal protester and JFK supporter, has shifted his political beliefs and now fully endorses Trump. Voight believes that Trump is the man who can save America and blames Biden’s government for dividing the country.

While these celebrity endorsements may come as a surprise to some, they highlight the diverse range of support that Trump has garnered, even from individuals who may not align with his political ideologies.