Netflix Expands Gaming Library with 77 Mobile Games

Netflix has expanded its gaming offerings with a total of 77 mobile games now available on its platform. Previously, Netflix had a small collection of games and VR experiences, but the company has been increasingly focused on gaming throughout 2021. In November of that year, Netflix Games was launched within the Netflix app.

Most of Netflix’s games have been acquired from other gaming studios, and the company has made several acquisitions in the gaming space. One of the notable acquisitions was Night School Studio in September 2021, followed Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment in March 2022.

Similar to Apple Arcade, Netflix’s gaming concept offers unlimited access to a collection of games as part of a membership fee. All games on Netflix are free to play, with no advertisements or microtransactions.

The number of downloads for Netflix’s games has been significant. In January 2022, the games saw 8.1 million downloads worldwide on both Android and iOS platforms. By August 2022, the number increased to 23.3 million downloads, with approximately 1% of Netflix’s overall subscribers trying out the games. In October 2022, an update revealed that the downloads had reached 34.1 million, with 16% of all downloads coming from the United States.

Netflix’s mobile gaming library offers a diverse range of games. One of the recent releases is “Love Is Blind,” an interactive narrative game based on the popular Netflix series. Players can find love, romance, and drama in this game as they customize their characters and make choices in pursuit of true love.

Another notable game is “Storyteller,” a puzzle game with charming animations and a comic-panel design. Players can retell iconic tales and create their own stories using a library of characters and themes.

“Ghost Detective” is a point-and-click adventure where players take on the role of a detective who has been killed on the job. As a ghost, their mission is to find hidden objects and solve puzzles to catch their own murderer.

“Vikings: Valhalla” is a mobile strategy game based on the Netflix Original series of the same name. Players lead Viking clans, build settlements, and expand their influence through war and cunning.

Other games on Netflix include “Samurai Shodown,” a mobile port of the classic fighting game, and “WrestleQuest,” where players embark on a quest to become a wrestling legend.

With a growing library of mobile games, Netflix continues to provide its subscribers with more entertainment options. The success and popularity of these games demonstrate the potential for further growth in Netflix’s gaming endeavors.

