Trump Threatens to Investigate Comcast for “Country Threatening Treason”

Former US president Donald Trump has declared that if he is re-elected in 2024, he will investigate Comcast, the owner of NBC and MSNBC, for “Country Threatening Treason.” Trump accused Comcast of dishonest and corrupt coverage, specifically targeting NBC News and MSNBC. He referred to them as the “enemy of the people” and “the fake news media.” In response, progressive groups criticized Trump’s remarks, with one group stating that he had “gone full fascist.”

The Biden White House condemned Trump’s threat, calling it an attack on democracy and the rule of law. They emphasized that freedom of the press is a fundamental constitutional right and warned against the abuse of presidential power.

Observers noted the irony of Trump’s relationship with the media outlets he criticizes, pointing out that he was recently a featured guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” They also highlighted the upcoming interview of a former White House aide on MSNBC, which Trump had targeted in his remarks.

Trump’s comments drew strong reactions, with some expressing concern over his repeated calls to violence and the potential consequences of his rhetoric. Progressive advocacy group Occupy Democrats accused Trump of attempting to weaponize the presidency to silence news channels that expose his alleged criminality.

A recent Washington Post poll showed Trump with a 10-point lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup. While the poll was considered an outlier, it reflects Trump’s dominance in the Republican nomination race. Despite facing numerous legal and civil challenges, including criminal charges and a defamation trial, Trump continues to poll closely to Biden.

Another poll from NBC showed Trump and Biden tied at 46%, but Trump gained a lead when a third-party candidate was included. The prospect of a centrist group, No Labels, entering the race was reportedly a concern for the White House, and Biden was said to be worried.

Sources:

Source 1: [Source name here]

Source 2: [Source name here]

Note: Please provide the URLs of the original sources for accurate citations.