The Premier League is Back with a London Showdown

The Premier League is set to return on Monday with an exciting clash between Chelsea and Fulham. Chelsea, with a record of 1-2-3, will be looking to improve their standing, while Fulham, with a record of 2-2-2, will be aiming to secure a crucial victory.

This London derby will undoubtedly be a highly anticipated match, with both teams eager to prove their mettle on the pitch. Chelsea, under the management of Frank Lampard, have shown glimpses of their potential, but inconsistency has been a major hindrance so far.

On the other hand, Fulham, led Scott Parker, have been fighting hard to climb up the table. Their recent performances have been promising, and they will be hoping to continue their positive momentum against their city rivals.

The return of the Premier League after a short break has been eagerly awaited football fans worldwide. The competition has been fierce this season, with several teams vying for the top spots. Chelsea and Fulham will be looking to make a statement in this game and establish themselves as serious contenders.

