New and Improved FuboTV Premier Tier: More Channels, Lower Price

FuboTV, a leading live streaming service, has made an exciting change to its offerings. The popular Premier tier, previously known as the Ultimate tier, has undergone a rebranding and a significant price reduction. Subscribers can now enjoy this top-tier package for just $95 per month, down $5 from its previous price.

The Premier tier comes with a plethora of benefits. With a total of 244 channels available, viewers will have access to a wide range of entertainment options. This includes 54 channels from the Fubo Extra contingent and an additional 11 channels from News Plus. Plus, subscribers will also receive Showtime as part of their package. But that’s not all – FuboTV also offers 1,000 hours of cloud storage for recordings and unlimited streaming on multiple devices.

For those who prefer different price points or channel lineups, FuboTV continues to offer the Pro and Elite tiers at $75 and $85 per month, respectively. These tiers have also undergone some tweaks in terms of available channels, which is common in the ever-evolving streaming landscape.

Additionally, FuboTV provides users with various optional add-ons to enhance their streaming experience. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast looking for NFL RedZone or an international sports fan in need of the International Sports Plus plan, FuboTV has you covered.

The best part is that FuboTV is compatible with all major streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, smart TVs, and web browsers. If you’re still on the fence about subscribing, FuboTV offers a free trial so you can test out the service before making a commitment.

It’s refreshing to see a streaming service like FuboTV not only deliver more channels and features but also prioritize affordability. With the new and improved Premier tier, viewers can enjoy a premium streaming experience without breaking the bank.

FAQ

1. What is the new price for FuboTV’s Premier tier?

The Premier tier now costs $95 per month, a $5 reduction from its previous price.

2. What channels are included in the Premier tier?

The Premier tier offers a total of 244 channels, including 54 from the Fubo Extra contingent, 11 from News Plus, and Showtime.

3. Are there additional options available with FuboTV?

Yes, FuboTV offers optional add-ons such as MLB.TV, Sports Plus with NFL RedZone, NBA League Pass, and more.

4. Can FuboTV be accessed on different devices?

Absolutely! FuboTV is compatible with major streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, smart TVs, and web browsers.

5. Does FuboTV offer a free trial?

Yes, FuboTV provides a free trial, allowing users to experience the service before committing to a subscription.