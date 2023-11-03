Fubo Reports Impressive Q3 Growth and Reveals Plans to Become a “Super Aggregator” for Sports Fans

Fubo, a leading sports-centric virtual MVPD platform, announced stellar revenue and subscriber growth for the third quarter that surpassed their own expectations. The company’s CEO, David Gandler, emphasized Fubo’s goal of becoming a “super aggregator” for fans, with a focus on personalization and cutting-edge technology.

While discussing the future of the industry during an investor call, Gandler predicted a shift towards “super aggregation,” where distribution platforms would package content in different ways and offer it at various price points. Fubo aims to lead this transformation providing a single customized app that delivers a lineup of live sports, news, and entertainment. By offering a personalized streaming experience, Fubo envisions itself as the gateway to television.

To enhance this experience, Fubo plans to introduce new features, starting with playlists. Leveraging their proprietary video AI technology, users will have the ability to view and select the most crucial moments from live sports events recorded on their DVR. This level of customization allows viewers to focus on specific aspects, such as scoring drives or three-point shots in a basketball game.

Fubo has already integrated advanced features like 4K streaming and multi-view capabilities into its platform. The company believes that this compelling value proposition, combined with aggregated content and a personalized streaming experience, will position Fubo as the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Fubo?

A: Fubo is a sports-centric virtual MVPD platform that offers a wide range of live sports, news, and entertainment content.

Q: What is a “super aggregator”?

A: A super aggregator is a distribution platform that packages diverse content offerings and delivers them to consumers in personalized ways.

Q: What features does Fubo plan to introduce?

A: Fubo plans to introduce playlists that allow users to view and select the most important moments from live sports events recorded on their DVR.

Q: How has Fubo’s business performed in Q3?

A: Fubo experienced impressive revenue and subscriber growth, exceeding their own expectations. They ended the quarter with 1.47 million subscribers, compared to 1.16 million in the previous quarter.

Q: What are Fubo’s future goals?

A: Fubo aims to be the leading “super aggregator” for sports fans, providing a personalized and technologically advanced streaming experience. They also anticipate positive cash flow 2025.

