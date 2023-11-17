New Guidelines on Disclosing Paid Social Media Posts for Influencers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued warnings to two major food and beverage industry groups and a dozen online influencers for failing to adequately disclose paid social media posts. In an effort to promote transparency, the FTC reviewed Instagram and TikTok posts made influencers who were apparently hired the American Beverage Association and the Canadian Sugar Institute.

The updated guidelines released the FTC this summer require influencers to prominently disclose advertisements and paid social media posts promoting products. The agency specifically focused on health influencers, including registered dieticians, who appeared to endorse “sugar-containing products” and seemed to be paid the Canadian Sugar Institute.

Furthermore, the agency warned the American Beverage Association about posts that promoted the safety of aspartame, a sweetener found in various food and beverage products, including diet soda. The World Health Organization’s cancer agency recently labeled aspartame as a possible carcinogen, raising concerns about its safety.

The FTC found that some of the reviewed posts had no disclosure at all, while others included disclosures only in the text description of the videos. The agency emphasized that disclosures should be made in both the video itself and the accompanying text, and that abbreviations such as “ameribev” were insufficient, as viewers may not understand their meaning.

The FTC’s director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, stated, “It’s irresponsible for any trade group to hire influencers to promote its members’ products without ensuring proper disclosure.” The agency has notified the trade groups that the posts may be in violation of federal law, and they could face penalties of up to $50,120 per violation.

It is crucial for both influencers and trade groups to be transparent about their relationships and disclosure of paid partnerships. This ensures that consumers can make informed decisions about the authenticity of influencers’ endorsements. As social media continues to play a significant role in advertising, it is essential to maintain ethical practices and adhere to these guidelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are influencers being warned about disclosing paid social media posts?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued warnings to influencers to ensure transparency in advertising. Influencers are required to disclose paid partnerships to provide consumers with accurate information about their endorsements.

What are the consequences for failing to disclose paid social media posts?

Failure to adequately disclose paid social media posts may result in penalties. According to the FTC, violations could cost up to $50,120 per violation, as outlined in federal law.

What should influencers do to comply with the guidelines?

Influencers should prominently disclose advertisements and paid social media posts, both in the video itself and in the accompanying text. Using clear and understandable language is crucial to ensure viewers fully understand the nature of the endorsement.

Why is it important to disclose the relationship between influencers and trade groups?

Disclosure of the relationship between influencers and trade groups is essential to maintain transparency and allow consumers to make informed decisions. It helps consumers understand the motivations behind the influencer’s endorsement and provides them with a more balanced perspective on the products being promoted.