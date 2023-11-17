The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued warnings to two influential industry groups in the food and beverage sector, as well as a dozen online influencers, for their failure to adequately disclose paid social media posts promoting sugary products and sweeteners. The influencers in question were apparently hired the American Beverage Association, a lobbying group whose members include major companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, as well as the Canadian Sugar Institute, which represents sugar manufacturers in Canada.

These warnings follow the FTC’s updated guidelines released earlier this summer, which require influencers to clearly disclose advertisements and paid social media content promoting products and companies. Moreover, the agency specifically reviewed posts health influencers, including registered dietitians, who endorse “sugar-containing products” while seemingly being financially compensated the Canadian Sugar Institute.

In addition, the FTC cautioned the American Beverage Association regarding posts that emphasize the safety of aspartame, commonly found in diet soda and other food items. This warning comes after the World Health Organization’s cancer agency categorized aspartame as a potential carcinogenic. However, other experts, assembled the same health organization, have stated that aspartame can be consumed safely in moderate amounts.

The FTC’s review revealed that some posts did not include any disclosure, while others had disclosures solely in the text description of the videos, but not within the videos themselves. Furthermore, some dietitians identified their partnership using the abbreviation “ameribev,” which was considered inadequate the agency due to the potential lack of understanding of this abbreviation viewers.

Samuel Levine, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, commented on the issue, stating that it is irresponsible for trade groups to hire influencers without ensuring proper disclosure of their relationship. The agency warned the trade groups in question that their posts may violate federal law, potentially resulting in penalties of up to $50,120 per violation. As of now, neither the American Beverage Association nor the Canadian Sugar Institute have provided comments on the matter.

FAQs:

Q: What are the updated guidelines the FTC?

A: The updated guidelines require influencers to prominently disclose advertisements and paid social media posts that promote products for companies.

Q: What is aspartame?

A: Aspartame is a sweetener commonly found in diet soda and various other food products.

Q: What were the violations found in the reviewed posts?

A: The violations ranged from posts without any disclosure, to disclosures only in the text description of the videos but not in the videos themselves. Some disclosures were also deemed inadequate due to the use of abbreviations that may not be understood viewers.