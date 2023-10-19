Children’s Safety Advocacy Group Calls for FTC Investigation of Anonymous Messaging App

Fairplay, a children’s online safety advocacy group, has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging an investigation into an anonymous messaging app called Not Gonna Lie (NGL). The app allows users to send anonymous messages to others and can be linked to Snapchat and Instagram accounts.

According to Fairplay, NGL poses significant risks of cyberbullying and is especially dangerous for teenage users, who are the target demographic of the app. The group also alleges that NGL engages in deceptive marketing practices, which is in violation of a federal ban on “unfair or deceptive” acts.

NGL offers a “Pro” version of the app that claims to reveal the identity of the message sender through in-app purchases. However, Fairplay accuses NGL of accepting users’ money for “useless hints” while hiding in the fine print that it is unable to disclose user identities to law enforcement.

Fairplay policy counsel Haley Hinkle and parent activist Kristin Bride, who tragically lost her son to suicide in 2020, wrote in the complaint that they urge the FTC to investigate the app’s conduct as unfair and deceptive.

Snapchat, in response to the complaint, stated that it had amended its policies in 2022 to prohibit apps like NGL from integrating with its platform. However, NGL still auto-generates a link from a user’s NGL question box to open the user’s Snapchat app for linking purposes.

Anonymous messaging apps have long been criticized for fostering cyberbullying and negatively impacting the mental health of young users. Bride herself has filed lawsuits against other anonymous messaging apps, YOLO and LMK, which were also integrated with Snapchat. Following the lawsuit, Snapchat suspended the apps in 2021.

Fairplay and Bride are calling for immediate action from the FTC and express their concern that NGL is profiting from the harm caused the app. NGL, X, and Meta, the parent company of Instagram, have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Source: The Hill, Fairplay, Snapchat.