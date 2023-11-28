FTC Granted Authority to Impose Stricter Rules on Meta’s Data Practices

A federal judge has cleared the way for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to propose new regulations that would limit how Meta, the parent company of Instagram, can monetize user data. The judge’s decision supports the FTC’s proposal to ban Meta from profiting off data collected from users under the age of 18, which could have significant implications for the social media giant’s data-driven business.

In addition to the restrictions on data monetization, the FTC has also suggested implementing tougher rules on Meta’s use of facial recognition technology and requiring third-party audits to ensure compliance with privacy obligations. These potential restrictions are among the most significant measures imposed on Meta since the 2020 privacy order that addressed the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where millions of users’ data was exposed.

This development marks a contrast with the slow progress in Congress, where lawmakers have struggled to pass legislation addressing concerns about Meta’s impact on mental health and privacy. Several whistleblowers have raised concerns about the company’s failure to adequately protect users, and multiple states have filed lawsuits against Meta on similar grounds.

While Meta has invested in tools for user well-being and parental controls, critics argue that more needs to be done to safeguard user privacy and mental health. Meta has strongly denied the allegations made the FTC, calling them “without merit.” The company argues that it has invested heavily in privacy measures and has integrated privacy features into its products since 2019.

Looking ahead, Meta has stated that it is considering its legal options in response to the ruling. The company previously referred to the FTC proposal as a “political stunt” and accused the agency of unfairly targeting Meta while allowing other companies to operate without constraints.

Although Meta may still challenge any future rule changes in federal court, the court’s decision to uphold the FTC’s authority is seen as a significant setback for the company. The FTC has not provided a timeline for when it plans to finalize the proposed rules, but industry analysts speculate that it could occur in the spring of 2024.

FAQ:

What does the FTC’s proposal aim to achieve?

The FTC’s proposal seeks to prohibit Meta from profiting off data collected from users under the age of 18 and impose stricter rules on the company’s use of facial recognition technology.

What are the potential implications for Meta?

If approved, the restrictions could significantly impact Meta’s data-driven business, particularly as it seeks to attract younger users and expand into new product areas such as virtual reality.

What has Meta’s response been to the FTC’s allegations?

Meta has strongly denied the allegations made the FTC, stating that they are without merit. The company argues that it has invested heavily in privacy measures and has integrated privacy features into its products since 2019.