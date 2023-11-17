New Findings Show Influencers and Trade Groups Failing to Disclose Paid Promotions

In a recent development, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued warnings to two trade groups and 12 social media influencers for promoting products containing sugar and aspartame without disclosing that they were paid to do so. The FTC claims that the American Beverage Association (AmeriBev) and the Canadian Sugar Institute potentially violated the FTC Act not adequately disclosing that the influencers were hired to promote the safety of aspartame and the consumption of sugar-containing products, respectively.

These influencers, who identify as dietitians, nutritionists, and health experts, have a significant following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. However, they have allegedly failed to clearly disclose their paid relationships when promoting sugar and aspartame. Such actions not only undermine consumer trust but also raise concerns about the authenticity and credibility of the endorsements made registered dietitians and other influencers.

While the FTC’s focus is on disclosure rather than the veracity of the claims made, the lack of transparency surrounding these endorsements is troubling. The content creators mentioned in the FTC’s warning include Valerie Agyeman, Nichole Andrews, Leslie Bonci, Keri Gans, Stephanie Grasso, Cara Harbstreet, Andrea Miller, Idrees Mughal, Adam Pecoraro, Mary Ellen Phipps, Jenn Messina, and Lindsay Pleskot.

It is essential for consumers to exercise caution and be aware of the potential influences behind the products being promoted influencers. This FTC warning comes at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about aspartame being a possible cancer-causing agent. Although the WHO states that extreme exposure to aspartame is required to pose a risk, it’s still crucial to consume such artificial sweeteners in moderation.

Consumers should prioritize a balanced and varied diet, focusing on essential nutrients rather than discretionary additives like aspartame. Marion Nestle, a professor of nutrition at New York University, emphasizes that aspartame is not a necessary component of a healthy diet, and individuals won’t be harmed consuming less of it.

In conclusion, it’s evident that the lack of transparency surrounding paid endorsements influencers raises questions about the credibility and motivations behind product promotions. Consumers should be cautious and well-informed, making choices that prioritize their health and well-being. By understanding the potential risks and benefits of artificial sweeteners like aspartame, individuals can make informed decisions about the products they consume.

