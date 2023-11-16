New Research Highlights Health Risks Associated with Undisclosed Influencer Promotions

In a surprising turn of events, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued written warnings to two trade groups and 12 social media influencers for promoting products containing sugar or hyping up the safety of artificial sweetener aspartame without disclosing that they were paid to do so. This revelation has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with undisclosed influencer promotions.

The FTC specifically targeted the American Beverage Association (AmeriBev) and the Canadian Sugar Institute, accusing them of violating the FTC Act failing to adequately disclose their influencer partnerships. These influencers, who identify themselves as dietitians, nutritionists, and health gurus, have been promoting sugar and aspartame consumption on platforms like TikTok and Instagram without clearly stating that they were being compensated for such endorsements.

“It’s irresponsible for any trade group to hire influencers to tout its members’ products and fail to ensure that the influencers come clean about that relationship,” stated Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. This issue becomes particularly concerning when health and safety claims are involved, especially when made registered dietitians and other trusted individuals.

The influencers listed the FTC, including Valerie Agyeman, Nichole Andrews, Leslie Bonci, and Keri Gans, have amassed substantial followings on social media. However, despite their influence, they failed to transparently disclose that their content promoting aspartame or sugar-sweetened products was sponsored, which is a violation of the FTC’s Commission’s Guides for Endorsements and Testimonials.

While the FTC is not challenging the factual accuracy of the posts, their primary concern lies in the lack of disclosure regarding financial incentives. By failing to disclose their paid partnerships, these influencers potentially mislead their audiences into believing that their recommendations are unbiased.

So, as a consumer, it is crucial to be vigilant and informed about the potential risks associated with undisclosed influencer endorsements. It is always recommended to approach product promotions with skepticism and seek reliable information from trusted sources before making any dietary or health-related decisions.

FAQ

Q: What did the FTC warn the American Beverage Association and Canadian Sugar Institute of?

A: The FTC warned them about potential violations of the FTC Act failing to adequately disclose that influencers were paid to promote the safety of aspartame or products containing sugar.

Q: Which influencers did the FTC target?

A: The influencers cited the FTC included Valerie Agyeman, Nichole Andrews, Leslie Bonci, Keri Gans, and several others.

Q: What were the concerns raised the FTC?

A: The FTC was concerned that these influencers were promoting sugar and aspartame consumption without properly disclosing their financial relationships, potentially misleading their followers.

Q: How should consumers approach product promotions influencers?

A: Consumers should be skeptical and seek reliable information from trusted sources before making any dietary or health-related decisions based on influencer endorsements.

