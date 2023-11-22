New Title: Jordan Travis Updates Fans on Recovery, Stays Positive Despite Injury

Jordan Travis, the quarterback for Florida State, took to Instagram to provide a positive update on his recovery after suffering a severe leg injury during the game against North Alabama. Travis assured his fans that he is doing well and feeling good, maintaining a positive attitude as he follows God’s plan for his journey to recovery.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter when Travis was tackled UNA’s Shaun Myers in a “hip-drop” tackle. He was subsequently taken off the field on a cart. Despite Travis’ absence, his teammates rallied together, with Tate Rodemaker stepping in as quarterback and leading FSU to a decisive 58-13 victory.

In a heartening display of support, Travis took to his Instagram story to watch the game from the hospital and congratulate his teammates on their successes. He gave a shoutout to freshman Brock Glenn for scoring his first career touchdown and expressed excitement when Quindarrius Jones scored a touchdown off a blocked field goal.

Travis also expressed gratitude for the visit from his teammates, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and offensive linemen Maurice Smith and Bryson Estes, who took the time to visit him in the hospital. He even shared a video of his mother adjusting some padding around his foot, showcasing her loving support.

The Florida State community has rallied behind Travis, with fans expressing well wishes and support. For those interested in sending a get-well card, they can be mailed to Jordan Travis at Florida State Athletics, 403 Stadium Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32304.

Looking ahead, FSU will face Florida on Saturday, but both teams might be without their starting quarterbacks. Florida’s Graham Mertz also left their game against Missouri early with a collarbone injury.

