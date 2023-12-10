Florida State Defensive End Patrick Payton Leaning Towards Staying With Seminoles

Summary: Despite earlier intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton seems to be reconsidering his decision and leaning towards remaining with the Seminoles.

Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton caught the attention of fans last week when he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. However, recent developments suggest that Payton may have had a change of heart.

During an Instagram Live session on Saturday night, Payton sent a reassuring message to the Seminoles faithful. “You ain’t got to worry about it. We’re Seminoles fam. We’ve just got to get that cheese,” he said, expressing his desire to stay with the team and achieve success on the field.

Payton’s performance during the recent season adds weight to his commitment to Florida State. As a starter in all 13 games, he showcased his skills on the defensive line, racking up an impressive 42 tackles, including 28 solo tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. His six sacks and seven quarterback hurries highlighted his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Notably, Payton’s versatility as an edge rusher was evident through his 10 pass breakups, a statistic usually associated with defensive backs. This exceptional number further solidifies his value to the team and potential impact on the field.

Looking at his overall career at Florida State, Payton’s growth and development are evident. In his first two seasons with the Seminoles, he showed steady progress, accumulating 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

Rated highly as a prep prospect out of Miami Northwestern, Payton’s initial decision to explore the transfer portal came as a surprise to many. However, his recent statement provides hope that he is considering remaining at Florida State, where he has already proven his worth and potential as a defensive force.

As fans eagerly await further news, it appears that the Seminoles may still have the talented defensive end in their ranks for the foreseeable future.