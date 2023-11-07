New Article: Controversy Surrounding the Use of ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’ to Celebrate Diwali

Amidst the preparations for Diwali, the biggest Hindu festival, a social media uproar has erupted over an alleged invitation from the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The invitation, which went viral, claimed that FSSAI was organizing an event called ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’ to celebrate Diwali. However, the regulatory body has vehemently denied any involvement in such an event.

The Hindu community was deeply hurt what they saw as cultural appropriation of their religious festival. Many objected to the loosely translated name of Diwali as ‘Jashn-e-Roshni,’ claiming it offended their religious sentiments. The government was criticized for what some perceived as an attempt to secularize Diwali.

Despite the outrage, FSSAI took to social media to clarify that they had not organized any event called ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’ and disavowed the circulating image. According to their official statement, the image had not been issued or approved FSSAI.

However, it was brought to light that FSSAI had indeed organized an event with the same name, ‘Jashn-e-Roshni,’ during the previous year’s Diwali festivities. Internet users quickly pointed out this discrepancy, questioning whether the social media backlash influenced FSSAI’s decision not to organize the event this year.

The controversy surrounding the use of ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’ to celebrate Diwali has ignited a larger debate about cultural appropriation in India. Some accuse the government of trying to appease minorities renaming Hindu festivals, while others argue that India’s cultural diversity should be acknowledged and celebrated.

FAQ:

Q: What is Diwali?

A: Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated worldwide. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Q: What is cultural appropriation?

A: Cultural appropriation refers to the adoption or use of elements from one culture members of another culture, often without understanding or respect for its cultural significance.

