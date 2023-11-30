“Frybread Face and Me”: Expanding Queer Narratives with Cultural Delicacy

Billy Luther, known for his exceptional storytelling skills, ventures into the world of narrative feature-length films with great success. In his groundbreaking work, “Frybread Face and Me,” Luther showcases his talent for delicately intertwining queer elements into a larger narrative, reminding us that queerness is just one part of a multifaceted story.

Notably, Luther, who comes from Navajo, Hopi, and Laguna backgrounds, explores intertribal relations with both skill and humor. His ability to navigate complex cultural dynamics demonstrates the qualities of an exceptional director and writer.

The cast of “Frybread Face and Me” features a remarkable ensemble of Indigenous actors, including several influential Navajo actors. Morningstar Angeline delivers a stunning performance as Benny’s mother, Ann, radiating with authenticity. Kahara Hodges, portraying Aunt Lucy, dazzles audiences with her captivating portrayal of Benny’s vivacious and resourceful aunt.

Jeremiah Bitsui and Tik Tok Navajo sensation Nasheen Slueth join the cast, adding a touch of comedic relief as Uncle Roger and Aunt Sharon. Meanwhile, Keir Tallman and Charley Hogan exhibit undeniable chemistry as Benny and Frybread Face, the film’s youthful leads.

The film captures the essence of a New Mexico Navajo world through its deliberate pacing and stunning visuals. Set against the backdrop of beautiful desert landscapes and adorned with old cars, trailer homes, and remnants of reservation life, “Frybread Face and Me” immerses viewers in a world brimming with sparse beauty and endless possibilities.

Luther’s directorial prowess shines as he avoids wallowing in sentimentality or exclusively focusing on the challenges of growing up queer in an unaccepting society. Instead, he prioritizes storytelling, allowing the narrative to unfold naturally while organic elements gracefully shape the film.

“Frybread Face and Me” offers an endearing, family-oriented tale that resonates during the holiday season. It comes as no surprise that Netflix chose to stream the film around this time, offering families a satisfying and heartwarming experience akin to a holiday feast.

