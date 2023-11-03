New Article: George Pickens’ Frustration Evident as Social Media Activity Raises Questions

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens displayed his frustration during Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans, despite the team’s victory. Limited to just two catches for negative one yard and a missed opportunity for a touchdown, Pickens’ disappointment was palpable throughout the game.

Now, less than 24 hours later, Pickens has taken swift action on his Instagram account. His page has essentially been scrubbed, with all photos deleted except for one remaining post. This solitary post is a compilation of highlights from his time at the University of Georgia, suggesting that Pickens may be reflecting on better days.

Interestingly, Pickens is no longer following the account of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, although it remains unclear if he ever followed him in the first place. Notably, Pickens’ bio on Instagram has remained unchanged for months and does not make any reference to his affiliation with the Steelers.

Adding to the intrigue are a few Instagram stories that hint at Pickens’ unhappiness. One of the posts featured the words “Free Me” in small font, though it has since been deleted. Another story included the caption “stay away from me.” While it can be risky to read too much into a player’s social media activity, it has become common for athletes to use these platforms to express their frustrations and send messages about contract-related issues.

During the game, Pickens was not heavily involved in the offense. It was wide receiver Diontae Johnson who received the majority of targets, finishing with seven catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Although Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett credited Pickens for his contributions as a blocker and his ability to command double-teams, it was evident that Pickens was not satisfied with his performance.

Notably, Pickens made a quick exit after the game and did not engage with the media. According to reports, he left the field promptly and spent the post-game period with his head in his hands on the bench, seemingly despondent. Teammates, such as offensive coordinator Matt Canada, attempted to console him, highlighting the apparent depth of his disappointment.

While Pickens has experienced a productive sophomore season in the NFL, leading the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, his performance over the last two weeks has been lackluster. Despite the team’s overall success, Pickens has only accumulated three catches for 21 yards during this period as other players have taken the spotlight.

Fortunately, Pittsburgh’s winning streak may help alleviate Pickens’ frustration in the long run. As the team continues to succeed, it is likely that Pickens will find greater satisfaction in their collective achievements. With a minie week ahead, he will have the opportunity to clear his mind and reset, paving the way for better performances in the future.

