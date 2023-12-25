Frugal Indiana Man Leaves $13M to Charity While Unspecified Recipients Miss Out

Summary:

An Indianapolis resident, Terry Kahn, passed away in 2021 and left a whopping $13 million to charity in his will. However, he did not specify which organizations should receive his generous bequest, leaving his attorney, Dwayne Isaacs, with the task of selecting the recipients. Unfortunately, due to the unorthodox method employed Isaacs, some nonprofits missed out on the opportunity as they believed it to be a scam. Despite this, a number of organizations, including Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana and Teachers’ Treasures, received substantial donations. This unexpected windfall allowed these nonprofits to further their missions and make a significant impact in their respective fields. Kahn’s frugal lifestyle, which included avoiding expensive luxuries like cell phones, was reflected in his modest home and old Honda car. The absence of immediate family and his desire to shun any expenditure on a death announcement showcased his remarkable selflessness and desire to benefit the broader community. The attorney believes that Kahn would be delighted to see the positive impact his bequest has had on these organizations.

