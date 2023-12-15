West Ham Star Benrahma Expresses Frustration on Social Media

West Ham winger Said Benrahma has taken to social media to express his frustration amidst speculation of a potential sale in the upcoming January transfer window. It has been reported that West Ham manager David Moyes is in the market for a new striker and is looking to reshape the squad. However, the club needs to make room in the squad and raise funds to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Benrahma, who has been a peripheral figure this season with only four Premier League starts, has been linked with a move to Lyon. The Algerian international was a regular starter under Moyes last season but has found himself on the fringes of the team this campaign, even being overlooked as a substitute in the recent Europa League victory over Freiburg.

Raising eyebrows with his cryptic message on social media, Benrahma posted pictures of himself wearing the West Ham tracksuit looking visibly unhappy. This was followed a comment from the player, in which he used a zipped mouth emoji.

The post garnered attention from his teammates, with Lucas Paqueta and former Hammer Issa Diop also responding with zipped mouth emojis. Benrahma’s lack of playing time and his expression of frustration suggest that a move away from West Ham could be the best solution for both parties.

While Benrahma may benefit from a change of club and a fresh challenge, West Ham could utilize the funds generated from his potential sale to strengthen the squad further. With Moyes keen to add to his team’s ambitions, parting ways with Benrahma could be a pragmatic decision.