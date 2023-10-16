Durga Puja: Captions and Wishes for Social Media Posts

Durga Puja is a time of celebration and joy, and it’s also a time when we take to social media to share our experiences and memories. Whether it’s pictures of our beautiful outfits, stunning pandals, or delicious food, we all want to find the perfect caption to accompany our posts. Here are some Durga Puja captions and wishes for your Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp posts.

For Instagram:

– “Maa esechhe! It’s time for celebrations and festivities.”

– “Bolo Bolo Dugga elo! The most joyous 5 days of the year!”

– “Why fear when Maa Durga is here?”

– “Experience the grandeur of Durga Puja, one pandal at a time.”

– “There are some amazing feels of all these last-minute Puja shopping and planning.”

For Facebook:

– “Celebrate the victory of good over evil! Wishing you all a very happy Durga Puja.”

– “Dance to the beats of dhaak and enjoy dhunuchi naach.”

– “The celebration of Maa Durga brings us closer to joy, peace, and inclusivity.”

– “Keeping the Durga Puja memories alive within our hearts forever.”

For WhatsApp Status:

– “Subho sharodiya! Wishing you all a grand and spectacular Durga Puja.”

– “Enjoy the best 5 days celebrating, enjoying, pandal hopping, and eating lots of good food.”

– “Walking across the city does not seem like a task when it comes to pandal hopping.”

WhatsApp Messages to Send Good Wishes:

– “Sending lots of love on this glorious festival.”

– “Hope you and your family have a grand Durga Puja!”

– “Wishing you all a magnificent Durga Puja!”

These captions and wishes will help you share your Durga Puja experiences on social media. Enjoy the festivities, create memories, and have a wonderful time celebrating Maa Durga’s arrival.

Sources:

– Image credit: Canva, Sanchita Ghosh

– “Durga Puja 2023: What Is The Significance Of The Sound Of Dhak And Of Dhunuchi Dance?” (source)

– “Flipping Through History: Inside Delhi’s 110-YO Kashmere Gate’s Durga Puja, First In The Capital” (source)

– “Durga Puja: What Is The Significance of Bengali Thali For Puja & How Do We Eat It ‘In Courses’?” (source)