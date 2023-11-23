New Perspectives on Thailand’s “TikTok Election” and the Power of Social Media

A recent lecture Sydney University Senior Research Fellow Dr Aim Sinpeng shed light on the groundbreaking Thai elections held in May this year. The highlight of the lecture was the story of Rukchanok Srinork, nicknamed “Ice,” who utilized a unique bike-and-megaphone campaign to win a seat as a Member of Parliament for the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP). Ice’s success was just one example of the unconventional tactics employed MFP candidates during the election.

Unlike many political parties in Thailand, MFP took a bold stance against vote buying, instead relying on grassroots campaigning to connect with the electorate. The party also boasted a significant number of female and LGBTQI+ candidates, reflecting their commitment to diversity and inclusivity. However, the most significant factor behind MFP’s success was their effective use of social media, particularly on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For the first time in Thailand’s political history, social media became the primary influence on voting decisions across all age groups.

Aim Sinpeng’s research, conducted in partnership with TikTok, revealed that the most popular hashtag during the election, #election23, was dominated MFP. Thai citizens engaged with and shared MFP content more than any other party, demonstrating the power of clear branding and effective communication. In contrast, many other parties struggled to effectively convey their policy agendas to the electorate.

While MFP’s victory signaled a desire for change among voters, the reality is that winning an election does not guarantee the ability to govern effectively. MFP, despite drafting a memorandum of cooperation with eleven other parties, has faced significant challenges in gaining influence and implementing their policy agenda. Thailand’s struggle with political corruption and the persistence of a largely conservative, pro-military government highlight the enduring difficulties in achieving genuine democratic reform.

The lecture also addressed the dangers associated with the growing influence of social media platforms like TikTok in elections. Aim Sinpeng highlighted the need for further research to address the spread of misinformation and hate speech, which can significantly impact the integrity of democratic elections. Social media companies must prioritize content moderation efforts to combat manipulation effectively. Moreover, improving digital literacy among voter populations is crucial to mitigate the negative impacts of disinformation.

In conclusion, the “TikTok election” in Thailand showcased the power of social media as a political tool, influencing voting decisions across generations. While MFP’s success represents a significant shift in Thai politics, achieving genuine democratic reform remains a complex challenge. Greater transparency in social media platforms and improved digital literacy among voters will be necessary to safeguard the integrity of future elections.

FAQ

1. What tactics did the Move Forward Party (MFP) use in the Thai elections?

MFP utilized grassroots campaigning instead of vote buying, relied on clear branding, and harnessed the power of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

2. How did social media influence voting decisions in Thailand?

According to research conducted Dr Aim Sinpeng in partnership with TikTok, social media became the primary influence on voting decisions across all age groups in Thailand during the election.

3. What challenges did the Move Forward Party (MFP) face after winning the election?

Despite their victory, MFP encountered difficulties in gaining influence and implementing their policy agenda, highlighting the enduring struggles with political corruption and the persistence of a largely conservative, pro-military government in Thailand.

4. What are the dangers associated with social media platforms like TikTok in elections?

The spread of misinformation and hate speech poses significant risks to the integrity of democratic elections. It is crucial to prioritize content moderation and improve digital literacy among voter populations to combat these negative impacts.

5. What is the significance of the “TikTok election” in Thailand?

The “TikTok election” demonstrated the power of social media as a political tool and highlighted the need for innovative campaign strategies. It also signaled a desire for change among Thai voters and showcased the potential for diverse voices to emerge in the political landscape.