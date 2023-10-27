New Guidelines for Irish Social Media Influencers: Transparency and Consumer Protection

The Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) have recently introduced new guidelines for social media influencers in Ireland. These guidelines aim to ensure transparency and protect consumers from misleading advertising practices. One of the key requirements outlined in the guidelines is the use of the hashtag #Ad in posts that contain branded gifts or feature the influencer’s own products.

Extensive research, including experiments with eye-tracking technology and a survey of 500 social media users, was conducted to develop these guidelines. The research revealed that consumers often struggle to identify influencer advertising, leading to feelings of being misled. The new guidance aims to support influencers in complying with their legal obligations and prevent consumers from unknowingly engaging with advertisement-based content.

Kevin O’Brien of the CCPC emphasized the benefits of clear labeling, stating, “Clear labeling benefits everyone.” The research showed that many consumers felt deceived after purchasing products recommended influencers, contributing to a general lack of trust in influencers. Failure to comply with Ireland’s consumer protection legislation may result in enforcement actions, including prosecution, as it is an offense to mislead consumers.

Orla Twomey, the Chief Executive of the ASAI, stressed the importance of instant clarity in advertising. Consumers should not have to question whether they are being advertised to or not. By making advertising easily identifiable, the guidelines aim to improve compliance in influencer marketing and increase consumer awareness in this area.

Under the Consumer Protection Act of 2007, influencers are legally obligated to make it clear if their posts have a commercial nature. Failure to do so could be considered a violation of the law and may lead to penalties. These new guidelines encourage influencers to be transparent and honest with their audiences, ultimately benefiting both consumers and the influencer industry as a whole.

