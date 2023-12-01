TikTok Comedian Connor Wood Makes a Splash in Stand-Up Comedy

Connor Wood, known as Fibula on TikTok with over 777.4K followers, has quickly risen in the comedy industry with his transition from short skits on the internet to a successful stand-up career. In just under a year, Wood has gone from setting goals on sticky notes to opening for renowned comedian Bill Burr and hosting sold-out shows at the New York Comedy Festival.

Traditionally, the comedy industry has been hesitant to embrace internet stars as genuine comedians. However, Wood’s recent success indicates a changing tide, as the industry appears to be more open to integrating TikTok comedians into the mainstream.

At Wood’s recent show “Fib & Friends” at The Stand, Observer had the opportunity to speak with him about his journey. Despite his relatively new status in stand-up, Wood had no trouble attracting audiences, filling venues such as the 300-capacity Chelsea Music Hall and the smaller space at The Stand. His TikTok following has eagerly translated into real-life fans.

The transition from short videos to an hour-long stand-up set was not without its challenges. Wood acknowledges that not many TikTok comedians have successfully made the leap, making his ability to draw crowds all the more remarkable. The Stand was packed with adoring fans, including some significant others who may have been less enthusiastic about attending.

Wood’s show at The Stand featured talented comedians Dan Toomey, Isabel Steckel, Natalie Ortega, and Neko White, with Steckel joining Wood on a 12-city tour in the coming spring. Steckel’s provocative style contrasted with Ortega’s musical performance, where she accompanied her set with an acoustic guitar. Wood’s comedy focused on light-hearted anecdotes about his life and family, captivating his familiar audience and inciting laughter and engagement.

In addition to his stand-up career, Wood is known for his comedic lifestyle content and podcast “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast.” The podcast, which began in 2022 under TMG Studios, has achieved significant success and has been ranked as high as #22 on the Apple Podcast chart for the United States. Wood and his co-host, Brooke Averick, aim to create a casual and relatable atmosphere for listeners, catering to both Gen-Z and Millennial audiences.

Wood’s dedication to stand-up comedy is apparent, describing it as addictive and a constant source of new material. While his TikTok and podcast followers eagerly purchase tickets to his shows, the stand-up community has been slower to fully embrace internet comedians. However, Wood’s trajectory from TikToker to podcaster to comedian sets him apart, and his commitment to refining his craft may prove beneficial in the long run.

While many of the other comedians at The Stand showed audacity and a willingness to push boundaries, Wood seemed to play it safer. This approach may stem from the challenges internet stars face surrounding offensive remarks, as several influencers have lost their platforms due to such incidents. However, comedy often shines best when it is unpolished and balances between acceptability and provocation. Wood’s cautiousness may be hindering him from fully reaching his comedic potential.

Wood admits that stand-up carries more weight and pressure since there is no editing involved. Each show is real-time, and the comedian must learn from each performance and come back stronger. Unlike posting videos online, stand-up requires resilience and hard work. Despite his initial characterization as not being a hard worker, Wood is determined to improve and make a name for himself in the comedy world.

As he continues his stand-up career, Wood’s unique blend of internet humor and real-life experiences will undoubtedly captivate audiences and pave the way for other TikTok comedians seeking a path into the comedy industry.

