Alexander Stewart Brings Musical Talents and Mental Health Messages to D.C.

Alexander Stewart, the viral TikTok sensation known for his angelic covers and heartfelt original songs, is set to perform in D.C. as part of Eric Nam’s tour. Stewart’s TikTok page has gained worldwide attention, amassing 5.5 million followers. His covers of popular songs like “Rewrite the Stars” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” have captivated viewers, while his original song “i wish you cheated” has gained millions of streams and almost 700,000 views on YouTube.

Now, fans will have the opportunity to see Stewart perform live on tour with pop icon Eric Nam. Before his upcoming performance in D.C., Stewart sat down to discuss his experience on the tour and his future projects.

When asked about his favorite and least favorite parts of the tour, Stewart expressed his love for performing on stage as the best part, while acknowledging the challenges of the grueling tour schedule and lack of routine. Despite these difficulties, Stewart finds his routines of going to the gym, having coffee, and performing at the venue help create a sense of normalcy.

Stewart’s connection with Eric Nam dates back to a chance encounter at a fashion show in Los Angeles. They became friends and stayed in touch on Instagram. When Nam’s tour came up in conversation, Stewart joined the first half of the tour, and their friendship has made the experience even more enjoyable.

The audience response to the tour has been overwhelmingly positive for Stewart, with some of the best crowds he has ever played to. He was initially nervous about how Eric Nam’s fans would react to his music, but he was pleasantly surprised the audience’s receptiveness to his songs and his message about mental health. The first show was a particularly special moment for Stewart, as he felt a genuine connection with the audience.

Reflecting on his incredible growth in 2023, Stewart describes it as amazing and surreal. Having been in the music industry for nearly a decade, he remains grateful for the opportunities and experiences he has had this year. He emphasizes the importance of not comparing oneself to others and prioritizing mental health in order to succeed.

Looking ahead, Stewart is excited about releasing his debut album next year. He promises that the album will feature unexpected songs and will focus on helping people feel seen and understood. While he doesn’t want to reveal too much, Stewart hints at telling stories about different people and their life experiences.

Overall, Alexander Stewart’s journey from TikTok covers to touring the world has been a remarkable one. His musical talent and messages about mental health resonate with audiences worldwide, and his upcoming performance in D.C. is sure to be a memorable one.

Sources:

– District Fray magazine (no URL)