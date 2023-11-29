SMITH, the talented artist who took TikTok storm with her catchy track “Lemon,” never expected her song to become a radio sensation. Inspired a heated argument with her partner, SMITH initially disliked the lyrics she was writing, finding them self-serving and melodramatic.

Taking a unique approach, she decided to explore the concept of self-awareness and wrote the song metaphorically, likening herself to a lemon. In the heartfelt lyrics, SMITH admits, “Lemon wants to be sweet like a peach, but lemon knows it’ll always be pretty bitter.”

Explaining her reasoning, SMITH reveals, “I wanted to capture the complexities of relationships and acknowledge the difficulties we can bring to them. These characteristics may be true, but they don’t define my overall outlook.”

Curiously, the idea of lemons permeates SMITH’s everyday life. She shares that she started keeping a bowl of nine lemons in her room after hearing a Zen saying that claimed it brings positive energy. The presence of lemons in her environment, combined with her blond hair resembling the fruit, sparked the metaphorical connection.

Although “Lemon” catapulted SMITH into the limelight, she isn’t limiting herself to a single hit. Just in time for the holiday season, she has released a festive track titled “Stay With Me Santa.”

