New Title: Dhiraj Prasad Sahu Under Scrutiny: Controversy Surrounding a Congress MP

Summary: Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, a Rajya Sabha MP for Congress, is embroiled in controversy following the largest IT raid in the country’s history. Over 400 crore rupees of unaccounted cash have been seized from the premises of Boudh Distillery Private Limited, where Sahu is a partner. As the investigation unfolds, old photos of Sahu posing with exotic animals and rifles have surfaced on social media, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding him.

Who is Dhiraj Prasad Sahu?

Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, a veteran politician, represents Congress in the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand. His family has a long-standing association with the party since India’s independence. Sahu first became a Rajya Sabha MP through-polls in 2009 and was re-elected twice in 2010 and 2018, respectively. He actively participates in parliamentary proceedings and was previously involved in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Controversial Photographs and Tweets

Recently, various photographs of Sahu have emerged, stirring up a new wave of controversy. Undated pictures of him posing with a tiger and a cheetah during a visit to a zoo in Singapore have captivated social media users. The origin and timing of these photos remain uncertain, adding to the intrigue surrounding Sahu.

In addition to the animal photos, Sahu’s online presence has also come under scrutiny. A series of photographs featuring him with rifles were shared on Facebook earlier this year. These images were taken during a visit from Olympic athlete and shooting world champion Alejandra Zavala at Sahu’s residence in Delhi.

Moreover, Sahu’s old tweets criticizing the Modi government have resurfaced, where he expressed his belief that demonetization had severely damaged the Indian economy. However, it is important to note that these tweets are from the past and may not represent Sahu’s current opinions.

Congress Party’s Response

The recent IT raids at Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, where Sahu holds a partnership, have prompted the Congress Party to distance itself from its own MP. The recovery of a substantial amount of unaccounted cash has raised eyebrows, causing the party to carefully reconsider its association with Sahu.

As the investigation continues, the public remains eager for further information regarding the source of the seized cash and the potential implications for Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and his political career.