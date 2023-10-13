The Latest Food Trends Taking Over TikTok

TikTok has become a hub for food trends, with users showcasing their culinary creations and sharing viral recipes. From chopped sandwiches to tanghulu, here are some of the latest food trends that have gained popularity on the platform.

Chopped Sandwiches

Chopped sandwiches have gained attention due to their visually appealing presentation and delicious combination of ingredients. These sandwiches, inspired Heinz sandwich spread, are filled with diced ham, cheese, vegetables, eggs, and gherkins, all finely chopped and packed into a baguette. The colorful mosaic fillings make them a hit among Italian deli customers in New York.

Girl Dinner/Boy Dinner

Girl dinner and boy dinner are two trends that have taken off on TikTok. Girl dinner refers to a gendered picky tea, featuring olives, ham, picnic eggs, crackers, hummus, baby carrots, grapes, and other fridge leftovers. It challenges the notion of a perfect meal and encourages embracing imperfections. On the other hand, boy dinner videos often showcase beer, steak, and other indulgent dishes to a cover of “Boy Dinner” Jacob Collier. These videos provide a humorous twist on gender stereotypes.

Pistachio Paste/Nutella/Biscoff

The trend of splitting open pastries to reveal a pool of Nutella has expanded to include pistachio paste and Biscoff. The vibrant green pistachio paste has become a popular alternative to Nutella, adding a unique twist to baked goods. Sexy industrial-scale bakery content (SISBC) videos often feature bakers manipulating large quantities of green dough and creating mouth-watering pastries.

Food Mashups

Mixing two familiar food items to create a novel combination is another TikTok food trend. Examples include brookies (brownies and cookies), cronuts (croissants and doughnuts), and baklava cakes. Both sweet and savory mashups, such as tater tot pizzas and Yorkshire puddings filled with cottage pie, have gained popularity among TikTok users, providing a fun and inventive twist on traditional recipes.

Tanghulu

Tanghulu is a colorful and enticing treat originating from China. It involves threading brightly colored fruit, typically strawberries, onto skewers and coating them in a clear candy glaze. The crunchy candy shell gives way to the sweet fruit inside, creating a delightful sensory experience. While tanghulu may be challenging to make at home, they continue to be enjoyed from a distance via TikTok.

Date Bark

Date bark is a “healthy” dessert trend that has gained popularity on TikTok. It involves opening up sticky dates, spreading them on greaseproof paper, and topping them with peanut butter and melted dark chocolate. A sprinkle of sea salt adds a savory element. This simple yet delicious treat is a great alternative for those seeking a healthier dessert option.

These TikTok food trends have captivated users with their unique flavors, creative presentations, and viral videos. Whether it’s chopping sandwiches or trying out a new food mashup, TikTok continues to inspire and entertain food enthusiasts worldwide.

Definitions:

Pistachio paste: A spread made from finely ground pistachios, often used as a topping or filling in desserts.

A spread made from finely ground pistachios, often used as a topping or filling in desserts. Biscoff: A brand of cookies made with caramelized biscuits, often used in desserts and spreads.

A brand of cookies made with caramelized biscuits, often used in desserts and spreads. Tanghulu: Skewered fruit coated in a shiny candy glaze, originating in China.

Skewered fruit coated in a shiny candy glaze, originating in China. Date bark: A dessert made spreading peanut butter and melted dark chocolate over sticky dates and chilling until set.

