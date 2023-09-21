The Impact of Netflix on Residuals for Writers and Actors

Netflix has once again shown its power to revive the popularity of a television series. After the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, Suits, a legal drama, landed on Netflix. In its first week, the show garnered 2.3 billion viewing minutes, and it continued to perform well throughout the summer, reaching a peak of 3 billion viewing minutes. This raises the question of how much writers and actors are paid from the success of a streaming series.

Residuals are payments made to creatives for their work in film and TV. In the case of streaming, there are two types of residuals: fixed residuals and revenue-based residuals. Fixed residuals are determined a formula agreed upon in each union’s minimum basic agreement. Revenue-based residuals, on the other hand, are a percentage of the fee paid to the studio the distributor when a film or series is licensed to a streaming platform.

Suits, produced Universal Studio Group’s UCP, falls under the category of revenue-based residuals because it originated on USA Network and was licensed to both Peacock and Netflix. According to industry insiders, the licensing fee for Suits is estimated to be between $25 million and $50 million. Based on these figures, a writer would make $3,629 per episode they wrote, and each principal performer would receive $10,887 per episode.

This current streaming residuals model is similar to how creatives were paid for reruns and syndication. However, with the rise of streaming platforms, the income from residuals is decreasing. Broadcast shows, which used to provide consistent income through residuals, are now receiving fewer residuals as streaming becomes the dominant distribution platform. Additionally, longer licensing deals mean less frequent and ultimately lower residuals for creatives.

The limited availability of platforms to sell series and the unfavorable residuals offered streaming platforms are challenges for writers and actors. Previously, shows could be sold to multiple territories and platforms, generating multiple residuals for the writers. However, with the shift to streaming, residuals are limited to a single platform. This has raised concerns about whether big paydays for creatives are still possible in the current landscape.

In conclusion, Netflix’s impact on the popularity of series like Suits is evident. However, the amount writers and actors receive from the success of streaming shows is relatively small compared to the past. The shift to streaming platforms has changed the residuals landscape, and creatives must adapt to new financial realities in the industry.

