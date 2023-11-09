New Trend in Election Campaigns: The Rise of Social Media

Candidates campaigning for elections have noticed a significant shift in promotional strategies, diverging from traditional methods such as banners, flags, and dhol beats. The demand for election accessories has plummeted approximately 80% this year, resulting in a decline in sales for vendors who supply these items. The reason behind this change can be attributed to the growing popularity of social media as a means of political promotion.

According to Ajay Agarwal, a longtime supplier of election accessories, the decline in demand began in 2003 and has continued to decrease 10-15% annually since then. Previously, candidates would individually spend up to Rs 5 lakh on purchasing items like flags and banners. However, this expenditure has significantly decreased to Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh this year, primarily due to the cost-effective nature of social media advertising.

Vinay Gupta, another supplier, highlights the stark contrast between the prevalence of flags during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations compared to political campaign flags. This observation further supports the notion that social media has become the preferred platform for connecting with voters.

The shift towards social media has not only impacted physical items but has also transformed campaign tactics. Nukkad rallies, previously a prominent campaign method, have been replaced the creation of memes, voice messages, and videos. Candidates are now hiring professionals to craft content that can quickly go viral and garner attention from a larger audience.

The advantages of social media in political promotion are clear. It offers a cost-effective and efficient way to reach a wide range of constituents in a short period. Its viral nature allows candidates to gain traction quickly, increasing their visibility and influence.

As election campaigns increasingly rely on social media, it remains to be seen how traditional campaign methods will adapt to this evolving landscape. Political parties and candidates aiming to succeed in future elections must prioritize digital platforms and develop effective online strategies to engage with voters and effectively convey their messages.

FAQ