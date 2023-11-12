New Perspective: Swedish Band’s Anthem Unites Global Protesters Against Gaza Bombings

Amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, a powerful anthem called “Long Live Palestine” has emerged as a unifying rallying cry for protesters across Europe. The resounding song Swedish band Kofia, led Palestinian singer George Totari, demands an end to Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza.

The impact of the song has transcended physical boundaries, gaining momentum through mass demonstrations in European capitals and spreading like wildfire on social media. In London, it became the unofficial soundtrack of a massive protest of over 300,000 people, coinciding with Armistice Day commemorations.

First written and composed in the 70s, “Leve Palestina” (Long Live Palestine) has long been an advocacy anthem for the Palestinian cause. The band Kofia, comprising Swedish musicians, has been at the forefront of championing justice for Palestine.

However, in the face of Israel’s relentless airstrikes on Gaza, the song has taken on a new significance. It has become not just a symbol of Palestinian resilience, but also a rallying point for people around the world who stand in solidarity against the bombings.

