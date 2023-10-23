The Evolution of Reddit’s Consumer Marketing Strategy

In a recent interview, Reddit’s Head of Consumer Marketing shared insights into the company’s journey in developing its consumer marketing strategy. When the marketing executive joined Reddit in 2017, the company had no formal marketing organization. All marketing efforts had been organic and driven word of mouth. Recognizing the need for a stronger narrative, the executive built a business marketing team to support brands and businesses on Reddit.

However, in 2020, the company had to pivot its plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of focusing on themselves, Reddit decided to center its marketing efforts around its community and the power of collective action. This led to the creation of the “Up The Vote” campaign, which aimed to encourage Reddit users to vote in the United States’ important election.

The campaign leveraged the concept of “upvoting” on Reddit, where users show support for valuable contributions to the community giving them an upvote. By drawing parallels between voting on Reddit and voting in real life, Reddit aimed to inspire its community to participate in shaping their future. This campaign marked the company’s first major foray into consumer marketing.

One of Reddit’s unique challenges is navigating the delicate balance between marketing to its community while respecting their desire for exclusivity and avoiding a sense of inauthenticity. However, the marketing team discovered that when they authentically represented the Reddit community and showcased their uniqueness, the users appreciated it. The team actively sought input from users and sought permission to use their contributions in campaigns. By being transparent about their intentions, the marketing team fostered a sense of trust and collaboration within the community.

Another notable marketing move from Reddit was their Super Bowl commercial hack. Recognizing the power of their community, the marketing team brainstormed ideas to showcase the strength of collective action. Within a few days, they decided on a five-second ad during the Super Bowl, which was only a few days away. Through regional buys, the ad reached millions of viewers, emphasizing the power of community and the role Reddit plays in shaping real-world events.

Overall, Reddit’s consumer marketing strategy has evolved from relying purely on organic promotion to actively engaging and empowering their community. By staying true to the values and interests of their users, Reddit has successfully navigated the challenges of marketing within their exclusive community.

