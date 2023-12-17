Local Resident Jacquie Roar Advances to Finals on “The Voice”

A talented local resident, Jacquie Roar, has made it to the finals of the popular singing show, “The Voice.” Roar’s powerful vocal abilities have undoubtedly played a role in her success, but she also owes her progress to a devoted group of fans and the widespread support she has received through social media and billboards across the Portland metro area.

One of Roar’s biggest supporters is Jayleen Viernes, who has been using her Facebook page to promote Roar’s journey on “The Voice” since the beginning of the season. Viernes, an employee at The Old Barn, became acquainted with Roar through karaoke nights at the sports bar and grill. When Roar is not captivating audiences on stage, she runs her own business called Can’t Stop Entertainment, providing wedding services, DJing, and karaoke.

Viernes describes Roar’s vocal range as “out of this world” and firmly believes that she deserves to win the competition. With the level of talent showcased this season’s contestants, Viernes acknowledges the daunting competition but is confident in Roar’s ability to excel in any genre of music.

Roar’s journey on “The Voice” has captivated the local community, and her success has become a source of pride for North Plains residents. The support Roar has received from her hometown and the entire Portland area demonstrates the power of a united fan base and the impact of social media in amplifying a contestant’s presence on a popular television show.

As Roar moves closer to the finals, her fans and friends continue to rally behind her, eagerly anticipating her next performances. The vocal powerhouse from North Plains has already exceeded expectations, and her journey on “The Voice” is far from over. With the support of her community, Roar is determined to give her best and compete against the remaining contestants for the ultimate victory.