The Hidden Risks of Sharenting: Protecting Children’s Privacy and Safety Online

Sharenting, a combination of “sharing” and “parenting,” has become a widespread trend among parents. However, sharing photographs and personal information about children on social media without their knowledge or consent can have significant long-term consequences. It creates a permanent digital footprint for minors and exposes them to potential risks.

The practice of sharenting starts early, with many parents uploading ultrasound images of their unborn children. While adults consciously begin their digital footprint with the emergence of social media, children of the Z and Alpha generations have their records shaped largely their own parents.

The consequences of sharenting extend beyond privacy concerns. Data shared about children online can be used to impersonate them, leading to identity theft and cyber fraud. According to a study Barclays, it is projected that 66% of online fraud 2030 will be based on freely shared data.

Sharenting also connects to the issue of grooming, where malicious adults pose as minors to engage in sexual harassment. A report Save The Children revealed that one in five surveyed young people experienced this type of harassment, with the average age of victims being 15. Exposing the lives of minors on social media can make them vulnerable to such dangers, even if they are not legally allowed to create accounts on social networks before a certain age.

Moreover, minors who create social media accounts before reaching the legal age often lack the emotional and educational preparation needed to navigate the potential risks and exposure in these online environments. A critical mindset and open discussions about digital privacy and safety are necessary to protect children from falling into the hands of harassers or engaging in activities like sexting.

While it may seem harmless to share amusing or endearing photos of children, it is essential for parents to consider the long-term consequences. Cybersecurity is a real concern that affects individuals daily. Therefore, it is crucial to be cautious and think twice before sharing private information about children on social media platforms.

Definitions:

– Sharenting: The act of sharing photographs or personal information about children on social media without their knowledge or consent.

– Digital footprint: The trail of data that individuals leave behind when using online services, which can include personal information and online activities.