New article: Hollywood Celebrities Speak Out for Peace in Palestine

In the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Hollywood celebrities have joined forces to raise their voices against the violence and urgently call for an end to the bloodshed in Palestine. While a diverse group of influential figures, including Jennifer Lopez, Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Drake, Dua Lipa, Joaquin Phoenix, Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Michael Moore, and Sarah Jones, signed an open letter to President Joe Biden, many others have individually spoken out in support of peace and humanitarian aid.

To express his discontent, Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s use of the term “collateral damage” in reference to Palestinian civilians. Ruffalo emphasized that these are not mere statistics but human beings who deserve compassion and fair treatment.

Meanwhile, renowned actress and UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie criticized Israel for its military actions in Gaza, highlighting the dire situation faced innocent civilians who have nowhere to go and are deprived of basic necessities.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez, through her makeup brand Rare Beauty, announced donations to Palestinian relief organizations, stressing the importance of protecting Palestinian civilians, particularly children, and providing them with urgent medical care and resources.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who has consistently advocated for the Free Palestine movement, made it clear that criticizing the Israeli government does not equate to being anti-Semitic, emphasizing her deep empathy for the Palestinian struggle while expressing a responsibility to her Jewish friends for peace and understanding.

Actor John Cusack, a known supporter of the Palestinian cause, shared his experience at a Palestinian march in Chicago, shedding light on the humanitarian crisis faced those living under occupation and the urgent need for freedom and safety.

