Alix Earle: From Frozen Custard to TikTok Sensation

Alix Earle, a 22-year-old from the Jersey Shore, has become a sensation on TikTok with nearly 6 million followers. But before her rise to fame, Earle worked at Surfside Frozen Custard in Sea Girt. After graduating from Red Bank Catholic High School, she attended the University of Miami and began posting TikTok videos about her struggles with acne. This led to a series of videos showcasing her makeup routine, which resonated with viewers and propelled her into TikTok stardom.

Now known for her down-to-earth content, Earle has become an influential figure in the makeup and lifestyle space. She has not only garnered a massive following on TikTok but also on Instagram, with 3.1 million followers. Her moves are covered People magazine and she has appeared on Howard Stern’s show. Despite her newfound fame, Earle remains grounded and regularly visits her family in Monmouth County, where she showcases their farm animals, pool, and stables on her social media platforms.

In addition to her online presence, Earle recently launched a podcast called “Hot Mess,” which provides a weekly recap of her chaotic life. In the podcast, she shares personal stories and experiences, giving her fans an inside look into her world. As an influential figure, Earle has also created a scholarship at the University of Miami’s business school to support students pursuing careers in business.

One of Earle’s most notable partnerships is with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxon Berrios, whom she is reportedly dating. The couple was seen together on the sidelines at a recent football game, and Earle has been spotted wearing a jersey with Berrios’ number.

Alix Earle’s journey from serving frozen custard to becoming a TikTok sensation showcases the power of social media and the opportunities it can provide. With her relatable content and genuine personality, Earle has captured the attention of millions and continues to inspire and entertain her followers.

