How to Stream “From Scratch” on Netflix

“From Scratch” is a captivating miniseries based on Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name. The show tells the heart-wrenching love story of Amy, a Black American artist, and Lino, a Sicilian chef. Despite their deep love and commitment to each other, Amy and Lino face numerous obstacles, including the cultural differences between them and Lino’s struggles with cancer.

The main characters of Amy and Lino are portrayed Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea, respectively. The series also features a talented supporting cast, including Giacomo Gianniotti, Lucia Sardo, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Keith David, and Danielle Deadwyler.

If you’re wondering how to watch “From Scratch,” you can stream it on Netflix. Here’s how to access the series on the popular streaming platform:

1. Visit the Netflix website at netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences. Netflix offers three options:

a. $6.99 per month for the standard plan with ads

b. $15.49 per month for the standard plan without ads

c. $19.99 per month for the premium plan with Ultra HD quality and support for up to four devices

3. Create an account providing your email address and setting up a password.

4. Enter your chosen payment method to complete the sign-up process.

The standard plan with ads provides access to most movies and TV shows on Netflix, although it may display ads before or during content. Users can watch in Full HD and stream on two supported devices simultaneously.

The standard plan without ads offers the same benefits but without any advertisements. It also allows users to download content on two supported devices and add one extra member to their account, even if they don’t live in the same household.

The premium plan offers all the features of the standard plan without ads but extends support to four devices at a time. Users can enjoy content in Ultra HD quality, download content on six supported devices, and add up to two extra members to their account.

The synopsis of “From Scratch” is as follows: “An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience, and hope across cultures and continents.”

Please note that streaming service offerings may change over time, and the information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Tembi Locke’s memoir “From Scratch”

– Netflix streaming service