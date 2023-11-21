TV Celebrity Weddings of 2023: A Year Filled with Love and Celebrations

The year 2023 has been a remarkable one for matrimony in the Bollywood and television industry. From stunning attire choices to extravagant ceremonies, these weddings have captivated fans and followers all around the world. Let’s take a closer look at some notable TV celebrity weddings that have made headlines.

Rushad Rana And Ketaki Walawalkar

TV actor Rushad Rana found love once again as he tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar, a renowned creative director of ‘Anupamaa’ and other TV shows. Their intimate ceremony took place in Mumbai on January 4, 2023. Both Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar share a professional connection through the popular show ‘Anupamaa,’ where they crossed paths and decided to embark on the journey of marriage.

Maanvi Gagroo And Kumar Varun

Actress Maanvi Gagroo and actor-comedian Kumar Varun sealed their love with a court wedding on February 23, 2023. Known for her remarkable performances in web series such as ‘Pitchers’ and ‘Four More Shots Please,’ Gagroo looked stunning in a red embroidered saree paired with a matching veil. The couple’s close family members and friends attended the occasion, making it a truly special day.

Sachin Shroff And Chandni

TV actor Sachin Shroff found his happily-ever-after with interior designer Chandni on February 25, 2023, in a private ceremony held in Mumbai. This marked Shroff’s second marriage, with his previous union ending in divorce. Shroff’s notable roles in TV serials like ‘Naaginn’ and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ have earned him a special place in the hearts of many fans.

Sreejita De And Michael Blohm

Television actress Sreejita De tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. The Christian wedding ceremony took place in a beautiful church and was attended their close family and friends. De, popular for her roles in TV serials like ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai,’ celebrated her special day in her husband’s home country.

Ashish Vidyarthi And Rupali Barua

Renowned TV actor Ashish Vidyarthi embraced marital bliss once again as he exchanged vows with Kolkata-based entrepreneur Rupali Barua on May 25, 2023. Vidyarthi, known for his versatile performances in various regional and national films, had previously been married. However, destiny brought him closer to Rupali during a vlogging assignment, leading to their beautiful union.

In this year of love and celebrations, these TV celebrity weddings have had a profound impact on fans and followers. From new beginnings to rekindled love, these unions have filled our hearts with joy and admiration.

