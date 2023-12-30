Celebrity Candidates: Using Popularity to Shape Politics

Several celebrities in Indonesia are vying for seats in the national parliament in the upcoming general election. Their aim is to use their popularity and influence to bring about positive change for the country. Elfonda “Once” Mekel, former lead singer of Dewa 19, a popular band in Indonesia, is running for a seat in Jakarta as a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Struggle. He wants to focus on neglected issues such as poverty, unemployment, healthcare, and social assistance.

Political parties in Indonesia often recruit celebrities to boost their chances of winning. This tactic is not unique to Indonesia, as we have seen the rise of celebrity candidates in other parts of the world as well. Celebrities have a significant public presence and a large fan base, making them attractive candidates for political parties seeking grassroots support. Additionally, celebrities often have the financial means to fund their campaigns, providing a shortcut for parties facing budget constraints.

While some celebrity candidates have proven themselves to be capable politicians, such as Rieke Diah Pitaloka, Dede Yusuf, and Nurul Arifin, they are the exception rather than the rule. Concerns have been raised that the influx of celebrities with little experience in public affairs could compromise the quality and credibility of the legislature. By prioritizing popularity over competence, parties may impact the performance of the parliament.

However, there are celebrities who genuinely care about politics and have the qualifications to make a difference. Anang Hermansyah, a rock singer, successfully ran for office in 2014 and is now making a comeback as a representative of the PDI-P. Muhammad Farhan, a former TV host and actor, is running for a second time and aims to ensure freedom of expression and socio-economic equality.

In the end, whether celebrity candidates can effectively shape politics depends on their dedication, qualifications, and genuine interest in public affairs. While their popularity may help garner support, it is their commitment to the issues and their ability to navigate the complexities of governance that will truly contribute to the betterment of the nation.