Exploring the Exciting Lineup of Movies and Shows to Watch This November

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for movie and TV enthusiasts. From highly anticipated films to intriguing new series, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a guide to the best movies and shows heading to theaters and streaming platforms this November.

Priscilla (Theaters, 11/3)

Sofia Coppola’s latest film, “Priscilla,” brings to life Priscilla Presley’s memoir “Elvis and Me.” The movie focuses on the life of Elvis Presley’s wife, from their first meeting when she was just 14 years old to the end of their marriage. Cailee Spaeny delivers a captivating performance as Priscilla in a film that showcases Sofia Coppola at her best.

What Happens Later (Theaters, 11/3)

Meg Ryan returns to the director’s chair with “What Happens Later,” a rom-com about aging and second chances. The story follows Willa, played Meg Ryan herself, as she reevaluates her past after reconnecting with an ex named Bill (David Duchovny). This heartwarming film reminds us that it’s never too late for love.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (Theaters, 11/3)

Raven Jackson’s debut film “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” has received widespread acclaim for its poetic storytelling. Set in Mississippi, the movie follows the journey of Mack from childhood to adulthood, portrayed Charleen McClure as an adult and Kaylee Nicole Johnson and Zainab Jay at various ages. Jackson’s film is a must-watch for fans of indie cinema.

Fingernails (Theaters / Apple TV+, 11/3)

In the near future, love becomes a scientific experiment in “Fingernails.” Jessie Buckley stars as Anna, who takes a job at a love-testing institute. Joined Amir (Riz Ahmed), Anna questions whether love can truly be measured. Directed Christos Nikous, this thought-provoking film challenges our perceptions of love and relationships.

Rustin (Theaters, 11/3, Netflix 11/17)

“Rustin” is a powerful biopic about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, played Colman Domingo. Directed George C. Wolfe, the film highlights Rustin’s pivotal role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. With a star-studded cast including Chris Rock, Audra McDonald, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Jeffrey Wright, “Rustin” is a must-see for history buffs and fans of impactful storytelling.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+, 11/5)

The Taylor Sheridan TV empire expands with “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” a series based on the life of Bass Reeves, a former slave-turned-lawman. David Oyelowo delivers a powerful performance as Reeves, whose journey takes him from slavery to fighting crime. With Dennis Quaid co-starring, this series promises thrilling action and thought-provoking storytelling.

These are just a few highlights from the extensive lineup of movies and shows to watch in November. From comedy to drama and everything in between, there’s something for every taste. Grab your popcorn and get ready to be entertained!

