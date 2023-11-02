The Best Movies and Shows to Watch This November 2023

November is already shaping up to be an exciting month for both TV and movie fans. With a diverse range of new releases hitting theaters and streaming platforms, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From captivating dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, here are some of the best movies and shows to watch this November.

Priscilla (Theaters, 11/3) Working from Priscilla Presley’s memoir, Sofia Coppola delivers a mesmerizing portrayal of Elvis Presley’s wife. Cailee Spaeny’s performance as Priscilla is truly captivating, making it a must-watch film for fans of biographical dramas.

What Happens Later (Theaters, 11/3)

Meg Ryan returns to her rom-com roots in this heartwarming tale of second chances. Ryan’s chemistry with co-star David Duchovny is undeniable, making “What Happens Later” a delightful watch for anyone in need of a feel-good movie.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (Theaters, 11/3)

Raven Jackson’s debut film takes viewers on a poetic journey through the life of the protagonist, Mack. This critically acclaimed coming-of-age story is visually stunning and offers a unique perspective on the human experience.

Fingernails (Theaters / Apple TV+, 11/3)

In a near-future world, Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed explore the complexities of love at a scientific institute. “Fingernails” poses thought-provoking questions about the nature of love and whether it can truly be quantified.

Rustin (Theaters, 11/3, Netflix 11/17)

Colman Domingo leads an all-star cast in this powerful biopic about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. The film sheds light on Rustin’s contributions to the 1963 March on Washington and his enduring legacy.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+, 11/5)

Dive into the fascinating life of Bass Reeves, a former slave turned lawman, in this gripping series. David Oyelowo delivers a riveting performance as Reeves, making “Lawmen” a must-watch for fans of historical dramas.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+, 11/8)

Inspired Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, “The Buccaneers” takes viewers on a captivating journey through the misadventures of four American women in 1870s London. This series promises to be a delightful blend of wit, charm, and drama.

The Marvels (Theaters, 11/10)

“The Marvels” combines elements from the Captain Marvel film and two popular MCU TV series, creating an electrifying storyline that sees Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau swapping powers and embarking on a thrilling adventure.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch “Priscilla”? A: “Priscilla” is currently playing in theaters. You can check Fandango for ticket availability. Q: When will “Rustin” be available on Netflix? A: “Rustin” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 17th. Q: Where can I stream “The Marvels”? A: “The Marvels” is currently playing in theaters. You can check Fandango for ticket availability.

(Sources:

1. Fandango: [fandango.com](https://www.fandango.com/)

2. Netflix: [netflix.com](https://www.netflix.com/)

)