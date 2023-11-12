New Perspectives on the Ballad Tradition: From Robin Hood to The Beggar’s Opera

One of Disney’s most beloved classics, Robin Hood, may have delighted audiences with its zany animation and anthropomorphic animal cast, but it also pays tribute to a key feature of England’s medieval musical past: the ballad. The ballad tradition, rooted in simple songs performed wandering minstrels or shared among ordinary people, was a vibrant form of storytelling and entertainment.

Rather than adhering to historical accuracy, the creators of Robin Hood embraced the fantastical world of ballads, casting iconic characters like Robin Hood, Friar Tuck, Prince John, and Maid Marian as animals. The film’s narrator, Alan-a-Dale, a lute-playing rooster, assumes the role of a wandering minstrel, weaving the tale in true ballad fashion. The catchy songs throughout the film, such as “The Phony King of England,” echo the lively rhymes, rhythms, and outlandish characters found in traditional ballads.

But the ballad tradition was not limited to tales of Robin Hood. In the 1660s, ballads gained new prominence not only retelling myths and legends but also recounting contemporary news. Ballad singers and makers became familiar faces on street corners and town squares, circulating the latest gossip and scandal in the form of songs. These ballads, printed on cheap sheets of paper called broadsides, were accessible to a wide audience and often accompanied suggestive woodcut prints, catering to different tastes and preferences.

While some praised ballads as collectors’ items providing insight into society, others deemed them scandalous and obscene. Their bawdy humor and double entendre, such as puns and innuendos, both delighted and offended readers and listeners. Samuel Pepys, the famous diarist and collector, amassed a vast collection of broadsides, including those categorized under “Love Pleasant,” “Love Unfortunate,” and even “History, True and Fabulous.”

It was playwright John Gay who elevated the ballad tradition to new heights. His 1728 drama, The Beggar’s Opera, turned the London stage upside down incorporating ballads into the narrative. Set in the criminal underworld, the play satirized contemporary society and politics, making it a roaring success and one of the most performed plays of the 18th century.

The ballad tradition continues to captivate with its storytelling prowess, combining music, lyrics, and a touch of scandal. From the whimsical animated world of Robin Hood to the biting social commentary of The Beggar’s Opera, ballads have proven to be a timeless and versatile art form.

FAQ

What is a ballad?

A ballad is a simple song that is often performed wandering minstrels or shared among ordinary people. It typically has a structure of simple rhymes and rhythms, forming quatrains known as four-line stanzas.

What is a broadside?

A broadside refers to a cheaply printed sheet of paper that contains the lyrics of a ballad. These broadsides often included suggested tunes or woodcut prints.

Who collected ballads?

Prominent collectors of ballads included figures such as Samuel Pepys, known for his extensive collection of broadsides, and jurist John Selden, who recognized the value of ballads as reflections of society.

How did ballads influence popular culture?

Ballads have had a lasting impact on popular culture, inspiring adaptations such as Disney’s Robin Hood and John Gay’s The Beggar’s Opera. These works, with their catchy songs and lively storytelling, showcase the enduring appeal of the ballad tradition.