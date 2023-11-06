Ancient Origins of Eyeliner: A Journey through Cultures and Time

Eyeliner has long been associated with beauty and glamour, but its significance stretches far beyond the realm of vanity. In her captivating book, “Eyeliner: A Cultural History,” Zahra Hankir delves into the fascinating origins and multifaceted meanings of this ancient cosmetic.

From the Wodaabe men of Chad, who adorn their eyes with kohl to attract potential mates, to the geishas of Kyoto, who use eyeliner to enhance their allure and convey subtle emotions, the practice of applying eyeliner has deep cultural roots. Hankir beautifully explores the diverse rituals and customs surrounding eyeliner across various societies.

But eyeliner is not solely reserved for aesthetics. Throughout history, it has served as a form of protection and even as a political statement. In ancient Egypt, both men and women used kohl to shield their eyes from the harsh desert sun and ward off evil spirits. Meanwhile, in Medieval Europe, eyeliner was associated with witchcraft and used as a way to identify witches.

Hankir’s comprehensive research takes us on a journey through time, highlighting the ways in which eyeliner has evolved and adapted to different cultural contexts. We learn about the various ingredients used in different regions – from the traditional kohl made of antimony in the Middle East to the soot-based kajal in South Asia.

In this illuminating exploration, Hankir challenges the notion that eyeliner is a frivolous accessory. She convincingly argues that it is a powerful tool for self-expression, gender identity, and cultural preservation. Through the lens of eyeliner, we gain a deeper understanding of the intricate tapestry of human history and the remarkable ways in which beauty practices connect us across time and borders.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the significance of eyeliner in different cultures?

A: Eyeliner holds various meanings across different cultures, ranging from attracting potential mates, conveying emotions, protecting against evil spirits, to making political statements.

Q: How has eyeliner evolved over time?

A: Eyeliner has adapted to different cultural contexts, resulting in variations in ingredients and application techniques.

Q: Is eyeliner purely a cosmetic product?

A: No, eyeliner serves purposes beyond aesthetics, such as protection, gender identity expression, and cultural preservation.

Q: What are some examples of traditional eyeliner ingredients?

A: Traditional eyeliner ingredients include antimony, soot, and other locally available substances.

Sources:

– Zahra Hankir. Eyeliner: A Cultural History. Harvill Secker.