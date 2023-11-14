New Era of AI: Meta’s AI Characters and the Illusion of Connection

Meta, the social media giant, has recently introduced a groundbreaking concept – AI characters based on famous personalities, influencers, and content creators. These characters, created using artificial intelligence technology, aim to foster connections and provide a unique interactive experience for users. With 28 AI characters in their arsenal, Meta has unveiled 15 of them to the American public.

By leveraging videos and studio photos of public figures, Meta generates AI-generated images for these characters, each representing the personality of the individual they are based on. From Kendall Jenner’s portrayal of Billie, your “ride-or-die older sister,” to Naomi Osaka’s Tamika, an anime fanatic, these characters come to life through engaging profiles on Instagram.

However, the illusion of connection is exposed when users attempt to engage with these AI characters. The interactive chat feature is disabled for many users, limiting the true back-and-forth conversation experience. Despite this setback, these AI characters have garnered considerable attention and followings, with Billie, portrayed Kendall Jenner, amassing nearly 200,000 followers.

Critics question the motives behind celebrities participating in this Meta initiative. Many express concern over the sale of their likeness and identity for fame and publicity. Nevertheless, it is revealed that Meta paid the highest-profile celebrities $5 million for their participation, fueling both skepticism and admiration.

To better understand Meta’s venture, we must explore the drivers behind it. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the company’s integration of artificial intelligence into their products during the Meta Connect 2023 conference. The objective is to foster genuine connections, as Zuckerberg stated, “A key priority will be to foster genuine connections with our loved ones.” As we live in an era of parasocial relationships and an economy of loneliness, the introduction of these AI characters creates an opportunity for people to seek companionship and entertainment.

Parasocial relationships, where individuals feel emotionally connected to celebrities they follow closely on social media, play a significant role in the development of these AI chatbots. Studies have shown that such strong emotional ties with celebrities can impact real-life relationships negatively. This, along with the growing concern of the economy of loneliness, influenced Meta’s decision to delve into this AI endeavor.

Meta’s AI characters serve as a testament to the ways technology addresses social problems and the human need for belonging. With loneliness becoming a prevalent issue, over 160 companies are working on technological solutions to bridge the gap in various contexts such as religion, family, friendships, and more.

As Meta continues to explore the potential of AI characters, they plan to democratize the creation process. In the near future, anyone will be able to create their own AI, further blurring the line between reality and artificial intelligence.

FAQ:

Q: What are Meta’s AI characters?

A: Meta has introduced AI characters based on famous personalities, influencers, and content creators, allowing users to interact with them.

Q: How are the AI character profiles created?

A: Meta uses artificial intelligence technology to generate images from videos and studio photos of public figures, representing the personalities of the characters.

Q: Can users have conversations with these AI characters?

A: The interactive chat feature is disabled for many users, limiting the true back-and-forth conversation experience.

Q: Why did Meta hire cultural icons and influencers for the celebrity bots?

A: Meta aimed to create a sense of familiarity and connection enabling users to have conversations with people they know, leveraging parasocial relationships.

Q: How did Meta’s celebrities participate in this initiative?

A: Meta paid the highest-profile celebrities $5 million for the rights to their likeness and identity, raising both skepticism and admiration.