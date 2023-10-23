Pet Parent Turns Dogs into Instagram Stars with 25,000 Followers

Deanna Worthley, a resident of Tega Cay, has transformed her dogs from regular pets to Instagram stars with over 25,000 followers. In just a few years, Worthley went from not owning any pets to becoming a devoted pup parent, adding a pair of Australian Shepherd puppies to her family during the pandemic. She created an Instagram page called WiggleButtRocket for her first adoptee, Rocket, followed the addition of Booster the following summer.

Worthley chose the Australian Shepherd breed due to their athleticism and trainability, making them a perfect fit for her and her husband’s active lifestyle. They enjoy taking their furry companions on hikes and outdoor adventures.

The decision to create an Instagram page for her dogs was driven Worthley’s desire to share their adorable photos without overwhelming her personal Facebook page. By sharing their adventures and cute moments on WiggleButtRocket, the Australian Shepherds quickly gained a loyal following and became popular canine influencers.

As pet influencers, Rocket and Booster regularly participate in photo shoots, and Worthley takes great care in maintaining their social media presence. Their NASA-inspired names add a unique touch to their online persona and resonate with their audience.

It is not uncommon for pet parents to document their furry friends’ lives on social media, but the success of Rocket and Booster’s Instagram account is commendable. With their growing popularity and the love they receive from their followers, these Australian Shepherds have become social media sensations.

