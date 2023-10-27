15 Must-Watch Movies for a Spooky Season

If you’re looking for a movie fix but want to avoid crowded theaters or simply need a scary movie to get in the Halloween spirit, we’ve got you covered. Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, Max, and Peacock are offering a wide range of movies to cater to all cinematic tastes. From spooky thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a list of 15 must-watch movies that you can stream right now:

1. “The Burial” – Jamie Foxx delivers a stunning performance as a Florida attorney hired to take on a corporate “deathcare” giant.

2. “Cobweb” – A young boy, bullied at school, discovers a strange presence in his bedroom wall, leading to a series of unsettling events for his family.

3. “Fair Play” – This psychosexual thriller follows the complicated relationship between two Wall Street co-workers and the consequences of their romance.

4. “Five Nights at Freddy’s” – Set in an ’80s family restaurant, a security guard must protect his little sister from animatronic killers in this PG-13 video-game adaptation.

5. “Flora and Son” – This heartwarming drama explores the bond between an Irish single mom, her rebellious teen son, and her Zoom guitar teacher.

6. “Haunted Mansion” – A single mom hires paranormal experts to deal with the ghostly inhabitants of her new New Orleans home in this supernatural comedy.

7. “If You Were the Last” – A sci-fi romantic comedy follows two astronauts stuck in space who contemplate the consequences of making a life-changing decision.

8. “No Hard Feelings” – Jennifer Lawrence stars in this sex comedy about a young woman helping a teenager gain some experience with women before college.

9. “The Nun 2” – Sister Irene returns to investigate a series of deadly church incidents and stop a demonic entity from obtaining a holy relic.

10. “Old Dads” – Bill Burr stars in this comedy about a middle-aged dad trying to navigate modern society after being ousted from his business a millennial boss.

11. “Pain Hustlers” – Emily Blunt plays a single mom and exotic dancer recruited a shady pharmaceutical representative in this thrilling drama.

12. “The Pigeon Tunnel” – This intriguing documentary explores the life of bestselling spy novelist John le Carré.

13. “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” – In this kid-friendly fish tale, a young girl discovers she’s a protector of the sea and must thwart villainous mermaids.

14. “Slotherhouse” – A horror-comedy follows a young woman who adopts a cute sloth to help her become sorority president, but things take a dark turn.

15. “Totally Killer” – A clever slasher-comedy takes a twist on “Back to the Future” when a teenager travels back in time to prevent a future tragedy.

These movies offer a mix of thrills, laughs, and heartwarming moments, providing the perfect entertainment for spooky season. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready to indulge in these captivating cinematic experiences.

FAQs:

1. Where can I stream these movies?

These movies are available for streaming on various platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, Max, and Peacock.

2. Are these movies suitable for all ages?

Each movie has its own rating, so it’s important to check the parental guidance or age restrictions before watching.

3. Can I watch these movies for free?

Some of the streaming platforms mentioned offer free trials, but after that, a subscription is required to access their content.